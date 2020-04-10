COVID19: Cyprus police caution 153 as serious crime falls

Cyprus police have cautioned 153 people in the last 24 hours for violating social distancing measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak while serious crime has fallen by nearly 4%.

The cautions followed 16,992 spot checks conducted between 0600 on Thursday and 0600 Friday, CNA has been told from the police press office.

In Nicosia out of 3,129 spot checks on drivers and pedestrians, 31 violations were reported, in Limassol out of 3,884 spot checks 37 violations were reported, in Larnaca, there were 3,155 spot checks and 36 violations, in Paphos out of 4,141 spot checks 22 violations were reported, in Famagusta, there were 1,082 checks and 17 violations, and in Morphou out of 558 spot checks, one violation was reported.

In addition, 1,004 checks were conducted by police headquarters traffic division resulting in 9 cautions and 39 checks by the police emergency response unit did not find any violations.

Out of 2,101 checks in premises, 33 violations were reported. In Nicosia out of 297 checks 4 violations were reported, in Limassol out of 241 checks, 17 violations were reported, in Larnaca had 545 checks 2 violations, in Paphos 439 checks, no violations, in Famagusta had 262 checks and 10 violations and in Morphou 317 checks resulted in no violations reported.

Easter crackdown

Police will remain fully operational and on high alert during the Easter holiday period to ensure citizens comply with government restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Police spokesman Christos Andreou has told Cyprus News Agency.

Andreou said the police would continue to carry out its strict checks for full compliance with the measures.

He said that Police understand the need for citizens to follow their faith and hold family gatherings at the Easter period, however, but the pandemic doesn’t allow this.

He noted that it is the responsibility of every citizen to comply with the measures and to stay at home.

Andreou said that both static checkpoints and vehicle patrols would be increased during the Easter holidays.

Cases relating to serious crime recorded a decrease of 3.9% this March, when COVID-19 measures started to put in place, compared to the same period last year.

The number of reported cases relating to serious crime stood at 129 in March compared to 163 last year.

Andreou said that the number of reported burglaries was 110 compared to 114 in the same month last year, while reported thefts rose to 64 from 48.

Fatal accidents since January until March was 12, of which one occurred in March, compared to 8 fatal accidents in the same period last year.