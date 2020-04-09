Cyprus issues yellow storm warning

After a period of warm weather, Cyprus is to see heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and hail on Thursday afternoon, as Cyprus Meteorological services issued a yellow warning in effect until 6 pm.

According to the weather alert, several storms are expected in various parts of the island, with the highest probability concentrated in the mountains, inland, north and east, where some of them will be intense.

Strong gusts of wind are expected, and roads may be flooded, as rain intensity in some areas could exceed 35 millimetres per hour.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will drop to around 8°C at night inland, 10° C in coastal areas and 3°C in the higher mountains.

It said that more rainy and stormy weather is expected on Friday, with temperatures reaching 18°C in most areas, and 8°C at the highest mountain areas.

Some areas are expected to see hailstorms.

Weather conditions should improve during the weekend as it will be mostly sunny with some high clouds.

Temperatures will rise on Saturday and remain stable on Sunday and Monday.