COVID19: New call service for social distancing

A new COVID-19 call service has been set-up for those seeking permission for essential journeys outside the home but can’t use the Cyprus government’s 8998 text messaging system.

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation & Digital Policy has launched a new call centre service for citizens who need permission when leaving the home to exercise, visit a doctor or go shopping.

The service is for people who cannot use the 8998 text messaging (SMS) service, the Deputy Ministry for Innovation said.

This includes:

Subscribers of foreign telecommunications providers, as the SMS service does not support messages from non-Cypriot numbers

Citizens who face any kind of problems in the efforts to attain approval through the SMS service

The service will be available to citizens from 06:00 am to 9 pm (until the daily curfew), in both Greek and English, as follows:

For Cypriot phone numbers: 80012012

For non-Cypriot phone numbers: +357 22 263030



The centre, through an automated IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system, will service calls only from mobile phones.

Citizens using this system for approval of movement will receive a relevant reply through text message (SMS) on their mobile phones.

Only one trip is allowed per day, regardless of the method used to attain the relevant approval.

Walking the dog, visiting the doctor or pharmacy, giving blood or helping vulnerable groups does not count as the one essential trip.

Authorities warn there is a personal responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided to the call centre and people are liable for giving false statements.

Information on the process of attaining approval for movement outside the home is available at the following link: www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus