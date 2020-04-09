COVID19: Cyprus car sales plummet 36% in March

Cyprus car sales in March dipped by 36.2% year on year impacted by social distancing measures and the economic shutdown implemented by the government to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, total registrations of motor vehicles in March amounted to 2,204, recording a decrease of 36.2% compared to March 2019.

Passenger saloon cars also registered a fall of 36.2% to 1,795.

Total sales in the first three months of 2020 declined by 8% to 10,046 from 10,920 in January-March 2019.

Passenger saloon cars decreased by 9.5% to 8,104 in January – March 2020 from 8,956 in the same period last year.

Of total passenger saloon cars sold in the first quarter, 2,997 or 37% were new and 5,107 or 63% were used cars.

Commercial vehicles decreased by 1.6% to 1,270 in January-March, compared to 1,291 in January-March 2019 with light goods vehicles falling by 0.7% and tractor sales declining 12.5%.

On the other hand, motorbike sales rose 16.5% in the first quarter to 538 from 462 in 2019.

Moped sales declined by 57.8% to 27 in the first three months, compared to 64 in the same period last year.