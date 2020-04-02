COVID19: Paphos and Aradippou to get targeted testing

Cyprus health services are to carry out targeted testing in Paphos and the village of Aradippou in Larnaca after they witnessed a large outbreak of coronavirus cases over the past few days.

The decision was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou after a meeting he had with the epidemiological monitoring unit of the ministry.

He told CyBC radio that Paphos and Aradippou had the highest number of positive cases in Cyprus, suggesting they were cluster areas of the deadly virus.

Ioannou said that tracing had indicated that people were not abiding by decrees to stay at home.

He also said in a tweet that he has already informed the mayors of Paphos and Aradippou that tests are to be carried out in a targeted manner among the population of their municipalities.

“The tests will be carried out in cooperation with the two municipalities and should give a clearer picture of the situation in those communities.”

Officials from the epidemiological monitoring unit will contact them to prepare a plan of action for targeted testing, said Ioannou.

In an official announcement, the ministry said the state is to subsidise community testing after latest results showed an increase in the number of cases.

In comments to Alpha TV, Dr George Nicolopoulos, professor of epidemiology and a member of the Epidemiological monitoring unit, said that “Aradippou is not the Wuhan of Cyprus”.

He said more tests will be carried out in the two areas most affected so as to protect residents there and the rest of the population.

Asked whether Paphos and Aradippou could be placed under quarantine, he said that would involve a political decision at the highest level.

Nicolopoulos appealed to people to stay at home.