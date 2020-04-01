COVID19: Record spike in cases shoots total above 300

Cyprus recorded its highest daily jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as health authorities announced another 58 infections and one death on Wednesday.

A day after the implementation of tougher social distance measures, Cyprus recorded 317 total infections and nine deaths since the outbreak in March.

The record daily number of cases announced on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s 32 included 10 in the British Bases.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday a 66-year-old-man from COVID-19 with underlying health issues.

Another patient suffering from coronavirus had passed away on Tuesday but was not included in the COVID-19 related deaths as the patient had a long list of underlying health conditions.

So far, eight men and one woman, with an age average of 68, have died from COVID-19, seven of whom had underlying health issues.

Announcing the spike in new cases, Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Cyprus Dr Leontios Kostrikis, said two were from the British Bases, 24 had contact with previously diagnosed cases while another 32 infections being investigated.

The 317 cases were confirmed following 8,1767 tests run by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Microbiology Department of the Nicosia General Hospital and private clinical laboratories.

Four of the cases found Wednesday was spotted by clinical laboratories.

A large number of new confirmed cases does not surprise health services.

Dr Kostrikis said that “the increase in numbers is a reflection of our behaviour towards measures taken. It is obvious that not all of us have complied with the restrictions, which has led to the spread of the virus in the community”.

“If we don’t comprehend that we are dealing with a deadly virus, then we will not make it. If we don’t abide by the decrees, then this will lead us to the worst-case scenario, in which we will not be able to cope,” he added.

Out of the 317 cases, 181 were infections which occurred within the community.

Dr Marios Loizou of the State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) said 32 people were hospitalized at Famagusta General Hospital. Four of them remained at the ICU. One person was discharged from the hospital.

Eleven people are being treated on ventilators, seven are in Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU, and four in Limassol Hospital’s ICU.

He noted that there are currently 900,000 COVID-19 cases globally and 45,000 deaths.

“Just imagine what the figures would be, if countries like ours, did not take timely measures. A few days delay in Italy and in Spain led to the death rate to explode, almost reaching 10%.”

Loizou stressed that “slowing down the spread of the disease will be crucial to give time to health systems to adjust and prepare”.

On Tuesday a mother diagnosed with COVID-19 gave birth at the Makarios Hospital in Nicosia. Loizou said that both mother and child are well.