COVID19: Paphos hospital opens ward to treat cases

Paphos General Hospital has started operating a new ward to handle suspicious COVID-19 cases, said Dr Joseph Moutiris who has undertaken the hospital’s temporary management.

He told CNA that the clinic will be manned on rotation, by pulmonary and heart doctors and even surgeons, if the need arises.

The ward, located on the third floor of Paphos Hospital, can treat up to 10 cases or more, if needed and will be staffed by three to four doctors, 23 nursing staff who will exclusively work in the new ward and will not move to other areas of the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Paphos, the staff of the Blue Cross private medical centre will undergo coronavirus tests.

Its director, George Kaniklides said that on Monday half of the staff were tested and samples will be taken from the rest.

The hospital had to close on Monday after three possible coronavirus cases were detected during the quick-test process.

In another development, the head of the Pulmonary Clinic of Paphos General Hospital, who had tested positive, along with other medical staff and paramedics, was discharged from the hospital.

In a social media post he said that after 11 tough days that he and his family went through, he was discharged and was able to return home.

The doctor thanked everyone who had sent him wishes and pledged to get stronger so that he can return to the COVID-19 frontline.