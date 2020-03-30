COVID19: Turkish Cypriots have 64 cases, one death

Turkish Cypriot authorities have confirmed two new cases of Covid-19 in the north of Cyprus bringing the total there to 64 and one death as 16 villages are completely locked down.

A 65-year-old female German tourist was the first coronavirus case in the north on March 10, she was part of a 39-strong tour group from Germany.

In the following days, another 30 members of the group were also diagnosed with COVID-19, some 29 are recovering but a 67-year-old German tourist who was in the hospital lost his life to become the first coronavirus death in the north.

He had underlying health issues.

The Germans were quarantined at a hotel in Famagusta, where three of the hotel staff tested positive, however, no police officer guarding the facility were infected.

Half of the coronavirus cases in the Turkish occupied north are Turkish Cypriots, with 31 German tourists and one citizen of Turkmenistan on the list.

The condition of two German tourists, aged 80 and 90, has worsened, they are now being treated at an Intensive Care Unit in north Nicosia. They have been put on ventilators since Friday.

Meanwhile, the epicentre of the outbreak in the north is now Rizokarpaso and 15 nearby villages.

As of Friday, authorities in the north have put the villages in complete lockdown, with inhabitants being confined to their residences.

Local municipalities are aiding citizens by delivering food and essential needs packages to them.

The Cyprus Republic announced another 35 cases on Sunday, while two people, a 47-year-old man and a 68-year-old man lost their lives during the weekend to COVID-19.

The number of people who have lost their lives reached six.

Divided Cyprus now has 278 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths.