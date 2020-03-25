Larnaca General Hospital rocked by COVID19 case

Services at Larnaca General Hospital have been compromised after an elderly patient in the pathology ward tested positive for COVID-19 with 130 samples taken from doctors, nurses and fellow patients.

The pathology clinic where the 75-year-old was an in-patient was shut down, while the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) is not admitting any patients, while all emergencies are directed to the private sector and the A&E at Nicosia General Hospital.

Executive General Manager of Larnaca and Famagusta hospitals Giorgos Karotsakis told CNA that the “elderly patient was admitted suffering from a mild stroke and during his hospitalization, he developed coronavirus symptoms.”

The patient who shared a room with him was put into isolation after his tests came back negative while the confirmed coronavirus case was transported to Famagusta General Hospital.

Tracking down doctors and nursing staff who came into contact with the confirmed case, as well as other patients hospitalised in the pathology clinic, started immediately, Karotsakis said.

“Everyone’s goal is making the necessary decisions which have to do with the smooth operation of the hospital.”

He said that four pathologists from the private sector will begin work on Wednesday at the hospital following a relevant decree of the Minister of Health.

Depending on results from the tests it will be decided how the hospital will function.