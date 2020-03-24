COVID19: Cyprus opens five flu clinics

Five public health centres or flu clinics are in full operation to examine individuals with flu-like symptoms which might be coronavirus.

Health Ministry press officer, Margarita Kyriakou told CNA that from Monday, people have been visiting the clinics which opened last week.

For the time being, she said, each district has a clinic, however, if needs increase, then a second clinic will operate in each district.

In Nicosia and Larnaca, the Flu Clinics are open from 08:00-20:00, while in Limassol and Paphos from 08:00-14:00.

The Ministry aims to have more of these clinics in each district.

Kyriakou said that the clinics will operate by appointment if one has flu symptoms but it is unclear whether it is coronavirus or not.

A person with flu symptoms and has not travelled or came into contact with a confirmed case, should contact their General Practitioner who will determine whether the patient should be referred to a Flu Clinic

The GP will speak to the patient on the phone and if the case requires further investigation for coronavirus or Α (Η1Ν1) the GP will contact 1420 and make an appointment for the patient.

The patient will then go to the Flu Clinic and if necessary, be tested for the coronavirus.

The test will be sent to the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics until more laboratories can perform the test.

Flu Clinics are manned by doctors of the Pancyprian Doctors’ Association and nurses.

COVID-19 tests

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and members of his Presidential Palace staff who come in contact with him are undertaking coronavirus tests.

Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said samples were taken Tuesday from the President and the other members of his staff with whom he has contact with as a precautionary measure.

“There is no suspected case, however, it was decided to have these tests as a precautionary measure to protect the President and the other members of the staff,” Koushos said.

He said the required distances are kept between individuals and their body temperature is measured as preventive measures against the COVID-19 spread.

Ministers all also be tested for Coronavirus.