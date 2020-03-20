First coronavirus case among Cyprus police

A member of the Cyprus police has tested positive for the coronavirus, police spokesperson Christos Andreou confirmed to CNA assuring that all protocols are being followed.

Andreou said, “unfortunately a coronavirus case has been indeed found, it concerns a colleague who serves in police headquarters.”

He added that as soon as he was informed Chief of Police Kypros Michaelides had directed that all measures in accordance with the Health Ministry`s protocols be taken in the workplace.

The areas where the police officer worked are being deep cleaned.

Authorities are looking into his contacts so that they can be isolated for a period of 14 days, in accordance with the protocols.

It is likely that the area where the member of the police who tested positive was working will be evacuated temporarily and the people who worked there will be moved.

“Unfortunately, our members are always on the frontline and it was expected that there would be a confirmed case,” Andreou said.

He added: “For us, it is very difficult because our goal was to stay as much as possible unaffected from this virus to be able to offer our services to society to the best of our abilities.”

It is not yet known how many people had been in contact with the person and quite a few of them are likely to have been members of the force, Andreou noted.

It is understood the officer had been in contact with a confirmed positive case and placed himself in isolation as soon as he was informed.