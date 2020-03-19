COVID19: Cyprus says curfew could be an option

The Cyprus government has not ruled out introducing a curfew to contain a Covid-19 epidemic, but as yet, no such draconian measure has been decided upon.

Nicosia has not ruled out imposing a curfew if necessary, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, however, no such decision has been taken, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

There has been media speculation the government will stop people movement by imposing an islandwide lockdown with police on the streets.

The spokesman said that it was a matter for the experts to decide and politicians will follow their advice.

He said that imposing a curfew cannot be ruled out if developments dictate it.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday is briefing party leaders on the situation and extra measures the government was looking at depending on developments.

Koushos said the President would listen to party views and recommendations to reach a common understanding on the action required to tackle coronavirus.