COVID19: RCB Bank supporting businesses

RCB Bank said it has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the well-being and protection of its human capital while securing the uninterrupted provision of its products and services to its customers.

In an effort to meet its clients’ needs for cash, the Bank has cancelled ATM cash withdrawal commissions until further notice.

As of March 16, all clients are able to withdraw cash with their RCB cards from any ATM of any bank in Cyprus at no extra charge.

In support of merchant clients, RCB Bank has decided to wave the acquirer fee of the Acquiring Services transactional commission, until June 1, 2020, to all businesses that use and will be using the Bank’s card payment acceptance solutions (POS terminals or e-commerce).

Adhering to the need for social distancing and the measures announced by the authorities, RCB Bank has proceeded to safeguard the well-being of its staff by facilitating work in shifts and remote working.

In addition, cleaning and sanitation measures have been elevated to the highest level in an effort to ensure the maximum possible protection of its human resources and its clientele alike.

Temporarily, as of March 18 and until further notice, the client service hours of the branches and international business centres (IBCs) shall be changed to 9.00 am up until 2.00 pm.

Commenting on the measures taken, Dmitry Chudakov, Head of Domestic Business said: “It is crucial to note that the Bank is committed to continuing to support the Cyprus economy and clients facing temporary difficulties.

RCB Bank has been over these past 25 years a strategic partner for Cyprus businesses and their growth and will continue to have the interests of its clients and of Cyprus in general at the epicentre of its operations”.