COVID-19: Three new cases take Cyprus to 49

Cyprus recorded three new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total in the Republic to 49 during the second week of the outbreak, the Health Ministry announced.

According to the latest information from the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, two of the new cases came into contact with a person that was confirmed with the virus a few days ago.

The third person returned from Belgium and was confined at home, before contacting the authorities once symptoms started to emerge.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health started to track down the contacts of the three cases and will take samples for tests.

The total number of confirmed cases with COVID-19 went up to 49, 27 of which had contacts with other confirmed cases.

Seven cases have been confirmed in the Turkish occupied north bringing the total of Covid-19 cases for divided Cyprus to 56.

The Ministry said that testing is based on protocols of the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) according to available scientific data and prioritizing actual needs.

“Citizens are therefore urged to trust the judgment of health professionals, given that globally there is a shortage of medical equipment used for laboratory analysis. Unnecessary tests can cause problems for our fellow citizens who really need it,” said the Health Ministry.

The Ministry also welcomed the positive response of the Cyprus Medical Association.

“As in such cases, the medical community has shown professionalism and a high sense of responsibility. Protecting Public Health is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Health Ministry has also issued a decree that puts a price ceiling on face masks, thermometers and antiseptics to stop profiteering in a time of crisis.