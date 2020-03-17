Cyprus Defence Minister tests negative for coronavirus

Cyprus Defence Minister Savvas Angelides has tested negative for the coronavirus after placing himself under self-isolation but two army officers have contracted the virus.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson Christos Pieris told CNA that after an officer serving in the National Guard General Staff premises tested positive, Angelides had asked to also be tested purely as a precautionary measure.

The officer had returned from a trip to Greece before the country was included in the category 2 list for automatic screening and self-isolation. He did not come into direct contact with the Minister.

The list of people the officer had been in contact with are being tracked down.

The Defence Ministry`s spokesperson said that another officer has tested positive in a military camp in Stavrovouni, Larnaca District adding that results are expected within the day for a suspected case at a military barracks in Klirou, Nicosia District.

The contacts of both the confirmed case and the suspected one are being tracked down, adding that in the meantime the two camps are in lockdown.

The two camps and the premises of the National Guard General Staff and the Defence Ministry are also being deep cleaned, he said.