COVID19: Foreign Ministry advises Cypriots not to travel abroad

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cypriots were advised by the Cyprus Foreign Ministry to avoid all travel abroad unless absolutely necessary.

The travel advice is valid from March 16 at 18:00 Cyprus time (GMT+2), up to and including April 30, 2020.

“In light of the continuing spread globally of coronavirus COVID-19 and given its classification by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Cypriot citizens to completely avoid travelling abroad unless absolutely necessary,” a statement said.

Cypriots who are temporarily located or permanently reside abroad are advised by the Foreign Ministry to be particularly cautious, to adhere to instructions, take self-protection measures, and to inform Cyprus embassies of their presence in the country.

Cypriot citizens who are currently abroad, or intend to travel abroad for exceptional reasons, are encouraged to register on the website www.oikade.gov.cy

From 18.00 on March 16 to April 30, 2020, entry to the Republic of Cyprus will only be granted to Cypriots and residents who have a medical certificate, issued no more than 4 days before, showing that they have been tested for coronavirus.