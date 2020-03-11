Cyprus has four new coronavirus cases

Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that four more people have been found positive for Covid-19 including two people arriving from the UK, taking the number of cases in the Republic to six.

Two Britons had arrived from the UK on Tuesday night and were found to be running a fever by the thermal camera installed at Larnaca airport.

They were immediately transferred to Nicosia General Hospital and placed in quarantine.

One of the other new cases had been quarantined at Limassol General Hospital after informing the authorities.

The fourth case was in self-isolation at home and reported his symptoms.

Authorities have already started the process of tracing their contacts.

These new cases have doubled after Cyprus declared its first two coronavirus cases on Monday with one being a 64-year-old head of cardio surgery at Nicosia General Hospital, the island’s largest hospital went into lockdown.

A female German tourist, aged 64, became the first Covid-19 case in the Turkish occupied north of the island on Tuesday.

Cyprus House speaker Demetris Syllouris, Green MP George Perdikes and Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis have all placed themselves under self-isolation.