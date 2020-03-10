COVID-19: Limassol marathon postponed to November 21-22

The organisers of the Limassol marathon, the biggest racing event on the island, announced late Tuesday that they have postponed the event as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus fears and instead of the weekend of March 21-22, it will be held on November 21-22.

Saturday March 21 was reserved for the charity and fun-runs, where corporate teams were scheduled to take part in a fund-raising effort. These included the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation Youth Race for 6-9 year olds (500 meters) and for 10-13 year olds (1000 meters), and the PrimeTel 5km corporate race, traditionally attracting more than 10,000 runners from 250 teams.

Sunday March 22 was reserved for the main competitive races of the 5km Medochemie city race, the Petrolina 10km energy race, the Muskita half marathon (21km) and the main event, the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO (42km).

The organisers announced that in light of the government announcement to cancel or postpone all public events, concerts and gatherings of more than 75 people, “and as part of the COVID-19 virus containment strategy, the organising team announces the postponement of the event. The new dates for the 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO are the 21st and 22nd of November 2020.”

“We will be in contact with all affected parties (runners, visitors, sponsors and associates) to support all of their enquiries.”

“Despite the disruption, and our consequent disappointment, this decision has been made by the government of Cyprus and it is our obligation to abide by it.”

Further updates will be communicated via the website https://www.limassolmarathon.com/ and social media https://twitter.com/runlimassol, https://www.facebook.com/limassolmarathon and https://www.instagram.com/limassolmarathon/.