Cyprus to check more travellers for coronavirus

Cyprus has added Singapore and Hong Kong to its list of high-risk countries from which travellers arriving at the island’s airports will be screened and assessed.

The Health Ministry said Friday it has intensified airport screenings to cover people who travelled to certain countries with a high number of Covid-19 incidents within the last 14 days, as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Airport checks concern travellers who fly in from Italy, specifically the regions of Lombardy, Venice, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Any person who arrives in Cyprus from these regions is advised to self-isolate at home for 14-days and inform medical authorities if any symptoms appear.

If they develop any symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) within 14 days of their entry into Cyprus, they are advised to stay at their place of residence and to immediately contact the helpline 1420.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Cypriot citizens to avoid visiting areas which reported high numbers of Covid-19 cases and generally restrict their travels to the absolutely necessary.

Furthermore, Cypriots intending to travel abroad are encouraged to visit www.oikade.gov.cy to register in the voluntary registration system for Cypriot citizens.

South Korea has the most cases outside China. It reported 571 new infections on Friday, bringing the total to 2,337, with 13 people killed.