COVID-19: Three Cypriot women test negative after Italy return

Three Cypriot women are being kept in isolation as a precaution after reporting they had come into direct contact with a confirmed coronavirus case in Italy where they had travelled recently.

Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Twitter that all three tested negative for COVID-19 but are to remain quarantined for 14 days as a precaution.

One of the women was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening after she came into direct contact with a confirmed case in Italy. It has not been made public where the other two are being treated.

The reported incident occurred one week ago, and the woman will spend another week in the hospital until the 14-day incubation period is over.

The other two were tested for the same reason, as they also reported that they had come in direct contact with the infected person. They will also remain in quarantine as a precaution.

Meanwhile, an Iranian woman who was admitted to hospital in the Turkish-held north with symptoms of the virus also tested negative, Turkish Cypriot authorities announced on Thursday.

Nicosia has tightened checks at crossing points into the government-controlled south.

A group of Cypriot students with their two teachers, as well as seven others, returned to Cyprus from Milan on Wednesday afternoon.

Ioannou, who visited Larnaca International Airport for their arrival said everyone underwent medical checks and did not show any symptoms.

They were instructed self-isolate at home for 14-days and inform medical authorities if any symptoms appear.