Cyprus opens fourth satellite casino in Paphos

Cyprus Casinos (C2), the first in the Republic, has opened its fourth and final licensed satellite casino at Yeroskipou in Paphos.

Paphos welcomed its first guests earlier this week, following the operation of the temporary casino in Limassol and the satellite casinos in Nicosia, Larnaca and Ayia Napa.

C2 Paphos, is located at the Yeroskipou Municipality at 9, Theas Afroditis Avenue, 8204, in the city’s main tourist area not far from Paphos airport.

The new satellite casino, which employs 25 staff, will operate on weekdays from 4 pm to 3 am, on Saturdays from 4 pm to 6 am and on Sundays from 6 am to 3 am. During public holidays the casino will remain open for 24 hours.

Melco specifically designed a new structure for the Paphos satellite casino, which is situated on a 2,600m² plot, with the building occupying approximately 550m².

The Paphos casino features 50 state-of-the-art gaming machines while visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy snacks and drinks at the Columbia Bistro. Furthermore, C2 Paphos will offer an on-site dedicated parking lot for guests and customers.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Cyprus Casinos said: “We are delighted to be launching our fourth and last satellite casino, after the opening of C2 Limassol, the first licensed casino on the island, in June 2018.

We strongly believe that C2 Paphos will further enhance the local touristic experience and attract more visitors to the district not only from Cyprus but also from abroad”.

Under Cyprus law entrance is only permitted to those aged over 21 but there is no fee for admission.

Melco is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy in Limassol, which is scheduled to open in 2021.

It is expected to be the largest integrated destination resort in Europe.