European shipping needs to innovate

European shipping needs to maintain its competitiveness through technology argued Cyprus during a debate on trade at a key conference in Brussels for European Maritime Week.

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Natasa Pilides called for “the introduction of new incentives to ensure further development of the sector and support for maritime technology, innovation and education”.

She also emphasised “the importance of an integrated Blue Growth Strategy, which will contribute to the overall economic development of EU Member States”.

The ‘FlagShip Conference’, which Pilides addressed, is a leading event for international shipping organised by the European Shipowners Association (ECSA) in collaboration with the EU Transport Directorate.

Among the speakers at the conference was the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation Kitack Lim, the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean.

Pilides met Vălean to discuss specific issues concerning European and international shipping.

The Commissioner presented her priorities and objectives and asked for Cyprus’ support in European maritime forums.

The Minister assured that Cyprus will continue to make a constructive contribution to the work of the EU and the IMO while ensuring the competitiveness of shipping internationally.