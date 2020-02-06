Working from home is not a Cypriot thing

Cyprus has one of the lowest rates in the EU for people employed to work from home with only 1.2% usually doing so

In 2018, 5.2% of employed persons aged 15 to 64 in the EU usually worked from home, Cyprus is well below this average.

This share has remained constant at around 5% throughout the last decade.

However, over the same period, the share of those who sometimes work from home increased from 5.8% in 2008 to 8.3% in 2018.

With 14% of employed people usually working from home, the Netherlands topped the list of EU Member States, closely followed by Finland (13.3%), Luxembourg (11%) and Austria (10%).

In contrast, very few people usually worked from home in Bulgaria (0.3%), Romania (0.4%) and Cyprus (1.2%). People working from home in Cyprus was higher in 2014 (1.7%).

In the EU, the self-employed usually worked from home (18.5%) more often than employees (3%). This pattern was repeated in each Member State.

The highest rates recorded were in Finland where more than 40% of self-employed persons usually worked from home (46.4%), the Netherlands (44.5%) and Austria (43.6%).

Some 4.7% of Cyprus self-employed usually worked from home while the figure was 0.7% for employees.

More women than men work from home

In 2018, a slightly higher share of women usually worked from home (5.5%) than men (5.0%).

This was the case in most EU Member States, with the largest differences observed in France (8.1% of women, compared to 5.2% of men), Luxembourg (12.5% of women, 9.8% of men) and Malta (7.4% of women, 4.7% of men).

In contrast, in eight EU Member States, the situation was the reverse, with more men usually working from home than women.

In Cyprus, the percentage was the same for both men and women (1.2%).

In the Netherlands (15.5% of men, compared to 12.3% of women), Denmark (8.5% of men, 7% of women) and Ireland (7.2% of men, 5.7% of women) this difference was especially large.

Older persons work from home more often

The share of those working from home increases with age. In the EU, just 1.8% of 15-24-year-olds usually worked from home, compared to 5.0% among 25-49-year-olds and 6.4% among 50-64-year-olds.

The highest share of 15-24-year-olds who usually worked from home was recorded in Luxembourg (8.7%). The next highest Member State was Estonia (5.2%).

For the other age categories, the Netherlands recorded the highest shares of those usually working from home (14.9% among 25-49-year-olds and 17.3% among 50-64-year-olds).

They were followed by Finland (14.0% among 25-49-year-olds and 15.6% among 50-64-year-olds).

In Cyprus, 1.3% of those aged 50-64 usually worked from home, the same rate for those aged between 25-49.