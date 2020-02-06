Number of unemployed falls to new 10-year low

The number of registered Cyprus unemployed in January fell to a new 10-year low, according to seasonally adjusted data, mainly due to the decline in public administration jobless figures.

Unemployed people, registered at the District Labour Offices on 31 January 2020, reached 26,214. This is the lowest number of registered unemployed for that month, since January 2011.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for January decreased to 19,715 from 20,120 in the previous month. This is the lowest number since September 2009.

In comparison with January 2019, a decrease of 4,737 persons or 15.3% was recorded in the sectors of public administration (-1,039), trade (-620), construction (-597), accommodation and food service activities (-398), manufacturing (-301), financial and insurance activities (-256).

Among newcomers to the job market, there was a decline of 842.