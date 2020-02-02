Cyprus says first suspected case of coronavirus is negative

Cyprus health authorities said on Sunday a man who arrived from China showing signs of the coronavirus did not contract the illness.

A statement by the Mediterranean island’s Ministry of Health said: “According to information received from the Greek Ministry of Health, the results of four samples of a suspected case of coronavirus were negative.”

It added: “Therefore, the patient, who is in excellent clinical condition, will be discharged Sunday in accordance with medical protocols, restrictions on his relatives are also lifted.”

A Chinese citizen residing in Cyprus who had visited China in the past few days had presented symptoms similar to that of the coronavirus.

He was put into quarantine at a hospital in the capital Nicosia on Friday until test results sent to Greece were verified.

Authorities in the European Union member state said all protocols were followed for dealing with coronavirus.

“We will keep the public updated of any developments regarding the virus,” the ministry said.

According to Cypriot daily Phileleftheros, the man was quarantined after arriving at the airport where screening showed he had a high fever.