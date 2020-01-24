Russia dismisses recognition of breakaway north as ‘fake news’

Moscow denies any suggestion it intends to clinch a deal that constitutes recognition of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in occupied Cyprus, calling it “fake news”.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow has always followed a position of principles on the settlement of the Cyprus problem based on the relevant UN Security Council decisions.

She said these decisions provide for the establishment of a bicommunal, bizonal federation.

“We are in favour of maintaining the effective mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus.”

Zakharova said it is obvious that there are forces behind these rumours which aim to create, at any cost, problems to the relations of Russia with Cyprus.

She said the reprots were aimed at undermining business projects and to make regional partners withdraw from mutually beneficial cooperation.

“They generally aim to harm bilateral relations.”

Zakharova wondered why numerous institutions created under the EU auspices to combat fake news “insist to remain silent” towards a series of reports in the Turkish Cypriot media that have spread the rumour for possible recognition of the Turkish Cypriot pseudo-state by Russia.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the islands northern third.