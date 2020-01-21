High-profile public-sector job openings

High profile jobs have opened up in the public sector and the Legal Services, among them the well-paid position of General Manager at the Cyprus Stock Exchange plus 11 state lawyers.

The position for the CSE’s new General Manager has been proclaimed as the position was essentially vacant since 2013 following the retirement of the bourse’s previous incumbent Nondas Metaxas in 2018.

As expected, acting General manager Nicos Trypatsas is to submit his CV for the position.

Applications will need to be filed with the authority by 7 February.

The contract to be offered to the successful candidate will have a duration of five years. If the candidate is due to retire within the five-year period, they will be offered a shorter contract.

The General Manager’s remuneration consists of a fixed annual salary of €89,161 plus any increases approved for all permanent staff of the CSE.

The Legal Service is also looking to hire new staff. Specifically, the service is looking for candidates to fill in 11 Lawyer A positions. Applications should be submitted by 7 February.

Successful candidates will have a starting annual salary of between €71,020 and €84,120.

Candidates must be lawyers registered with the Cyprus Bar Association, to have practised law in the country for at least 6 years and have a good command of the Greek language and of English or French or German.

There is also a vacancy for a first tax officer in the Department of Taxation. The approved pay scale is A14 (ii), between € 57,077 and €76,741.