Cyprus trying to contain hostile Turkey through diplomacy

Nicosia will continue with its intensive diplomacy and legal means to try and contain Turkey’s unprecedented behaviour in the region, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said.

The President was commenting on Turkey’s recent unlawful actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Unfortunately, they [the Turks] continue to violate international law and of course, we continue with our efforts, through diplomatic and legal actions, in order to be able to contain this unprecedented behaviour.”

Asked if tougher EU measures are required to deter Turkey, Anastasiades said he did not wish to create false hopes or convey a sense that Europe is ready to undertake stronger sanctions, at least for the time being.

“We will continue with the same determination to both implement the energy programme and issue démarches, with the hope that if they [Turkey] want peace, if they want a Cyprus settlement, they will have to abide by the rules of international law.”

Anastasiades declined to comment on reports that a French aircraft carrier is in the region in response to Turkey’s activity in block 8 of Cyprus’ EEZ where France’s Total is licensed to drill.

“Undoubtedly, (France) plays a leading role in efforts to counter Turkey’s actions or contain them. But I don’t want to comment on anything else.”