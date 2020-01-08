Registered unemployed dip 15% in December

Registered Cyprus unemployed recorded a 15% drop in December on an annual basis falling from 29,800 in 2018 to 25,285, official data shows.

Unemployed people registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2019, reached 25,285.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December fell to 20,140 persons compared to 20,631 in the previous month.

Compared to December 2018 a drop of 4,515 persons or 15.2% was recorded.

This is attributed mainly to the sectors of public administration (a decrease of 1,026), trade (-646), construction (-611), accommodation and food service activities (-288), transportation and storage (-258), manufacturing (-254) and newcomers to the labour market (-875).

The largest number of registered unemployed was in Accommodation and Food Service Activities (9,290).