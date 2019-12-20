Petrolina relocating to Vasiliko in January 2020

Cypriot petroleum company Petrolina is relocating to its privately-owned facilities at the new liquid petroleum gas terminal at Vasiliko on 1 January 2020 within the timeframe agreed with the authorities.

With the completion of construction works at the Vasiliko Energy Centre, Petrolina is finishing one of the biggest investments ever made by a Cypriot company, entering a new era of business activity.

Petrolina is the first petroleum company in Cyprus to have invested in its own liquid fuel storage and management facilities at Vasiliko.

“With this ambitious project, the company aims to offer the fastest-possible service when it comes to loading and unloading as well as distribution, while Vasiliko’s facilities – in line with EU standards – offer full automation, and the latest technology in additives, allowing the Company to offer top-quality products,” said Petrolina.

The Vasiliko terminal has 18 tanks, with a total capacity of 113,000 cubic metres, for all types of liquid fuels.

This means the new facilities offer an additional capacity of 77,000 cubic metres, compared to the company’s old facilities in Larnaca, for which the demolition licensing process is currently underway.

Petrolina CEO Dinos Lefkaritis said: “Our philosophy has always been to be self-sufficient, and as such Petrolina has always been investing significant funds in infrastructure and development projects, which give the company a competitive advantage”.

He added: “The Company will proceed with developing its land in Larnaca so that its privately-owned plots are developed to the benefit of the city of Larnaca, as well as Cyprus as a whole.