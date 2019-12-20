Israel wants EastMed pipeline deal to fend off Turkey

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israel, Cyprus and Greece to proceed immediately with an agreement to build the ambitious €7 bln EastMed gas pipeline.

Israel sees this is as a way of dealing with Turkey after Ankara signed an accord with Libya to delimitate their mutual maritime zones.

Netanyahu condemned the memorandum of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya as unlawful in a telephone conversation with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to a written statement by government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, both leaders had a long conversation on Friday morning, exchanging views on current developments and ways to deal with Turkey’s unlawful activities in the region.

The Israeli Premier expressed his gratitude over a Cabinet decision to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Anastasiades also had a long telephone conversation with Lebanon`s caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri to coordinate action to prevent Turkey behaving illegally, that would endanger stability and peace in the region.

Nicosia has gone on a diplomatic offensive to coordinate moves that would buffer Turkey’s intensified activity in the region.

On December 23, Anastasiades is expected to speak with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II.

Anastasiades also spoke on the telephone with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

He briefed the Greek Prime Minister on his discussions with the leaders of Egypt, Israel and Lebanon.

They agreed on close cooperation to take appropriate action to prevent Turkey’s illegal activities and the unlawful Memorandum of Understanding with Libya.