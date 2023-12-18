‘Dynamic and innovative’ fintech in 2024

Financial technology is undergoing rapid and transformative changes with the key drivers being the rise of cryptos, greater use of AI, cybersecurity and mobile payments.

As we look ahead to 2024, several key trends are poised to shape the landscape of the booming fintech industry, according to the CEO of a leading independent financial advisory.

“2024 promises to be a dynamic and innovative period for fintech which will go down as a landmark year for the sector,” said Nigel Green of deVere Group.

He explained that, “the fintech sector is poised for unprecedented growth and innovation. The rise of cryptocurrencies and CBDCs, the increased usage of AI, the surge in mobile payments, the heightened focus on cybersecurity, and the commitment to global financial inclusion collectively paint a picture of a dynamic and transformative year for the financial technology sector.

“The convergence of these trends is not only reshaping the way we conduct financial transactions, but also redefining the very nature of the global financial ecosystem,” said Green.

Here are his six predictions for the year ahead.

Rise of cryptocurrencies

“Over the past 12 months Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset has gained 155% in value – this trend can be expected to continue as institutional investors pile in, especially in the form of Bitcoin spot ETFs, bring with them not only capital but expertise and a huge amount of influence and credibility.

“This growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions, along with regulatory clarity in many jurisdictions, is likely to contribute to their mainstream adoption. Crypto will play an increasingly important role in diversifying investment portfolios and facilitating cross-border transactions, thereby reshaping the global financial landscape.”

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

“Several central banks around the world are actively exploring or developing their own digital currencies, aiming to modernise payment systems and enhance financial inclusion, which will be a defining trend in 2024.

“CBDCs offer governments greater control over monetary policy and the ability to streamline financial transactions. Additionally, these digital currencies have the potential to reduce the reliance on cash and improve the efficiency of cross-border payments.

“As more central banks pilot and implement CBDCs, 2024 is expected to mark a crucial turning point in the evolution of digital currencies within the mainstream global financial system.”

Fintech firms increase usage of AI

“Artificial intelligence is a driving force behind the innovation in fintech, and in 2024, we anticipate a significant increase in its usage.

“Fintech firms are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and make more informed decisions. From robo-advisors to AI-powered chatbots providing customer support, the integration of AI technologies is reshaping the way financial services are delivered.

“The predictive capabilities of AI also play a vital role in risk management and fraud detection. As financial institutions grapple with the evolving nature of cyber threats, AI algorithms are becoming indispensable tools in identifying and mitigating potential risks.

“In 2024, the synergy between fintech and AI is expected to reach new heights, contributing to greater efficiency and innovation within the industry.”

Soaring demand for mobile payments

“The convenience and accessibility of mobile payments have made them increasingly popular, and this trend is set to accelerate in 2024. As smartphones become ubiquitous and digital wallets gain traction, consumers are embracing the simplicity of conducting transactions with just a few taps on their mobile devices.

“Fintech companies are likely to invest further in developing user-friendly mobile payment solutions, fostering a cashless society.

“The ease of mobile payments not only caters to the demands of modern consumers, but also offers opportunities for financial inclusion by providing individuals in underserved regions access to digital financial services.”

Focus on cybersecurity, biometrics

“As fintech continues to advance, so do the threats associated with cybercrime. In response, 2024 is expected to witness an intensified focus on cybersecurity within the financial industry.

“Fintech firms will increasingly invest in robust security measures, with a particular emphasis on biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint and facial recognition.

“Biometrics provide an additional layer of security, enhancing user authentication and protecting sensitive financial information. By incorporating advanced biometric technologies, fintech companies aim to bolster the trust of consumers and mitigate the risks associated with identity theft and cyber-attacks, ensuring the integrity of digital financial transactions.”

Financial inclusion

“Fintech is playing a pivotal role in extending financial services to the unbanked and underbanked populations around the world.

“In 2024, initiatives focused on financial inclusion are expected to gain momentum, with fintech companies leveraging innovative solutions such as mobile banking, microfinance, and blockchain to bridge the gap. By expanding access to financial services, particularly in developing regions, fintech is poised to contribute to poverty reduction and economic empowerment on a global scale.”