Employment in high-tech close to EU average

The share of people working in high technology sectors in Cyprus is around 4.8%, close to the EU average, while the percentage of women workers at 34.7% was above average, according to Eurostat data.

In absolute numbers, in 2022, there were 9.8 million people employed in high-tech sectors across the EU, corresponding to 4.9% of total employment.

In Cyprus, 21,600 people worked in these sectors, representing 4.8% of the country’s total employment.

This share increased from 4.0% in 2021 in Cyprus while remaining comparatively stable in the EU at 4.8%.

At the regional level (NUTS 2 regions), the French (Ile-de-France) and Spanish (Comunidad de Madrid) capital regions registered the highest number of jobs in high-tech, 420,000 and 289,000 respectively.

They were followed by three regions, with more than 200,000 persons employed in high-technology sectors: Oberbayern in southern Germany, Lombardia in northern Italy and Cataluña in eastern Spain.

At the bottom end of the distribution, there were five regions with less than 3,000 employed in high-technology sectors: the southern Italian region of Molise, together with four Greek regions – Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki, Peloponnisos, Ipeiros, and Sterea Elláda.

Women accounted for 32.8% of those employed in the EU’s high-technology sectors in 2022.

In Cyprus, women accounted for a higher 34.7% of the total employed in the sector.

The share of women in high-technology employment across NUTS 2 regions ranged from 50.2% in the Hungarian region of Nyugat-Dunántúl to 8.3% in the Greek region of Thessalia.

Nyugat-Dunántúl was the only region in the EU (at this level of detail) where more women than men were employed in high-technology sectors.

The next highest shares of female employment were in the Italian region of Marche (48.6%) and another Hungarian region, Észak-Magyarország (48.1%).

Cyprus is considered a single region for statistical analysis on the NUTS 2 level.