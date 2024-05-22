/

Road freight transport up 11% in 4Q

The total weight of goods transported by road in Cyprus increased by 11.4% in the last quarter of 2023, compared to the corresponding period of October-December 2022, rising from 9.09 mln tonnes to 10.13 mln tonnes, according to the quarterly road freight transport survey of the Statistical Service Cystat.

The weight of freight transported to and from Cyprus also increased by 8.5% in the last quarter, from 8,600 tonnes to 9,300 tonnes.

During the whole of 2023, the total weight of goods transported by road in Cyprus increased by 5.6% compared to 2022, from 38.52 mln tonnes to 40.66 mln tonnes in 2023.

The weight of freight transported from and to Cyprus also increased by 15.8%, year on year, from 32,800 tonnes to 38,000 tonnes.

As regards the tonne-kilometre measure (tkm), local road freight decreased by 2.8% in the final quarter of last year, from 236.9 mln tkm to 230.3 mln tkm, while for the whole year this rose from mln tkm in 2022 to 986 mln tkm in 2023, up 6.8%.

