Nvidia earnings will be stellar, no major impact

Nvidia is set to report its earnings on Wednesday, and while there will be a significant move in the company’s share price, it’s likely to be more muted than the moves following previous reports, predicts the CEO of a leading financial advisory and fintech.

“Nvidia is expected to report robust earnings once again, fueled by its dominance in the AI sector and strong demand for its GPUs, with the chipmaker demonstrating tremendous growth, up 87% this year alone,” said Nigel Green of deVere Group.

“However, the anticipated share price jump, expect to be around 8%, is likely to be less dramatic than previous quarters. This tempered expectation reflects a market that has already priced in much of Nvidia’s rapid growth and stellar performance,” explained Green.

“Despite this, Nvidia’s earnings remain critical as they continue to validate the company’s pivotal role in AI, driving investor confidence and setting the tone for the broader tech sector.”

Nvidia shares experienced a 16.4% surge following the last earnings report, and the average predicted movement for the past eight quarters has been around 12%.

The company’s market value stands at approximately $2.3 trln, making it the third-largest company on Wall Street, behind Microsoft and Apple.

Nvidia’s dominance is largely driven by its GPUs (graphics processing units), which are critical for AI and machine learning applications. These GPUs are widely used in data centres, autonomous vehicles, and various AI-driven technologies.

The anticipated strong earnings underscore why “almost every investor needs exposure to AI,” said Green.

“AI has the potential to transform various industries, including healthcare, finance, transportation, and manufacturing. Companies leveraging AI can achieve significant operational efficiencies, innovate faster, and create new business models.

Fastest-growing sector

“It’s one of the fastest-growing sectors in tech. The global AI market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, driven by advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics.

“Companies that adopt these technologies are likely to gain a competitive edge by automating processes, improving decision-making, and enhancing customer experiences.”

While Nvidia is a pivotal player in the AI space, investors should “also consider the broader AI ecosystem,” said the deVere Group CEO. This includes companies involved in different aspects of AI development and application.

“Firms specialising in AI software, algorithms, and platforms are crucial for AI advancements. These companies provide the tools and frameworks necessary for AI deployment.

“Elsewhere, companies that collect, process, and analyse data play; firms that focus on specific AI applications, such as autonomous driving and healthcare AI, and those that provide the essential hardware all play vital roles in the ecosystem.”

He concluded that, as the key player, Nvidia’s performance not only impacts its own valuation, but also sets the tone for the broader AI industry.

“Investors looking to capitalise on the growth of AI should consider exposure to Nvidia, while also exploring the diverse and expansive AI ecosystem.

“By doing so, they can benefit from the transformational potential of AI and position themselves for long-term growth.”