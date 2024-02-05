India stock rally needs careful approach

India’s surging stock market and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) is attracting attention from investors worldwide. But amid the euphoria, investors are being urged “to act judiciously.”

The concerns, from the CEO of a leading independent financial advisory, stem from the uneven performance of Mumbai’s listings, a consequence of the booming market and an expansionary economic outlook.

“India’s economy has become a powerhouse, registering a staggering 7% growth expected this year,” said deVere Group’s Nigel Green.

“The country’s resilient economic performance has positioned it as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, drawing the attention of foreign investors seeking high returns,” he said.

“India’s appeal has been further amplified by concerns over China’s economic stability and geopolitical tensions with the West,” Green explained, leading to an influx of more than $20 bln into Indian stocks compared to $8 bln into Chinese equities in 2023, as reported by Société Générale.

Fuelling this investment frenzy is the remarkable 20% rise in India’s benchmark SensEx stock index over the past year.

On December 11, 2023, the benchmark SENSEX index of 30 large caps crossed the 70,000 mark with an all-time high of 70,057.83 points, having broken past the 60,000 threshold in September 2021.

The performance has pushed Mumbai’s Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to become the world’s eighth largest bourse with a market capitalisation exceeding $4.5 trln as of January 2024.

“This surge has propelled valuations for the country’s equities to historically elevated levels, creating an environment of optimism and exuberance among market participants,” the deVere CEO said.

“It’s also triggered a rush of IPOs, as businesses seek to capitalise on the bullish sentiment and tap into the abundant liquidity flowing through the market.”

However, the euphoria surrounding Indian equities comes with its share of concerns, particularly regarding the lacklustre performance of many Mumbai-listed companies.

Green explained that, “as investors eagerly partake in the IPO rush, some are growing wary of the underwhelming post-listing performances, raising questions about the sustainability of the market’s exuberance.

Due diligence

“It becomes imperative for investors to exercise due diligence and distinguish between the hype-driven opportunities and those backed by sound fundamentals.”

Historically, elevated valuations often raise questions about the sustainability of such growth and the potential for a market correction. Investors must tread carefully, keeping a keen eye on valuation metrics to avoid the pitfalls of investing at the peak of a speculative wave.

“In the near term, India’s IPO market is poised to continue its robust performance, driven by the country’s strong economic fundamentals and optimistic growth estimates for the coming year. The resilience of India’s economy, coupled with supportive government policies and a thriving digital transformation, provides a solid foundation for businesses seeking public offerings.

“However, even amid the positive outlook, investors must be cautious not to be swayed solely by the prevailing momentum.”

The deVere Group CEO concluded that India’s surging equities market presents a promising landscape for investors, driven by a resilient economy and a wave of IPOs.

“However, the fervour demands a cautious and judicious approach. Investors need to sidestep the hype, critically assess valuations, and differentiate between opportunities grounded in fundamentals and those fuelled by speculative exuberance.”