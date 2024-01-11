Two more Cyprus-flag carriers for Safe Bulkers

US-listed Safe Bulkers, Inc. took delivery of two more dry bulk vessels from Japan’s Oshima shipyard on Thursday, increasing its fleet to 48 ships, of which 16 carry the Cyprus flag.
Taking delivery of the two 82,000 dwt newbuilds at Saikai City, Nagasaki, was the Chairman and CEO of Safe Bulkers, Polys Hadjioannou. Both vessels are the new type of 229m long Kamsarmax class (larger than Panamax).
The Ammoxostos was christened by Cyprus Deputy Minister for Shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli, while the Kerynia was christened by the CEO’s daughter and Safe Bulkers board member Stalo Hadjioannou.
The last four additions to the company’s fleet commemorate occupied towns of Cyprus. The 82,000 dwt Rizokarpaso was delivered in November last year and the same dry tonnage Morphou in October. Last September, the company took delivery of the Pedhoulas Trader, named after the Hadjioannou family’s home community.
At present, the fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels consists of 10 Panamax, 12 Kamsarmax, 18 Post-Panamax and 8 Capesize class vessels with an average age of ten years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.8 million dwt. About 85% of the fleet has been built in Japanese shipyards.
Seven more by 2027
By the end of 2027, Safe Bulkers is expected to take delivery of seven more dry bulk vessels.
The newbuild vessels are designed to meet the Phase 3 requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG -EEDI Phase 3) as adopted by the International Maritime Organisation.
They also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III, with advanced energy efficiency characteristics resulting in lower fuel consumption.
Safe Bulkers vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilisers and steel products. The company has offices in Monaco, Limassol, Greece and Switzerland.
While in Japan, junior minister Hadjimanoli also had a number of meetings with shipowners, ship managers, maritime finance companies and shipyards.
A ministry announcement said her visit, “was part of efforts to promote and strengthen the Cyprus registry, but also Cypriot shipping in general, with the aim of attracting shipping companies to the island and ships to the Cypriot registry.”