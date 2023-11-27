Qatari team to explore Cyprus investments

A team from Qatar’s various investment funds will visit Cyprus to explore investment prospects in the infrastructure, energy and tourism sectors.

President Nikos Christodoulides declared the move after meeting the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Christodoulides said a team of experts from Cyprus will also travel to Qatar concerning Nicosia’s proposal to establish a maritime corridor to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to a Presidency statement, the President said that Qatar was the first Gulf country he was visiting for bilateral issues, but also on the developments in the region and the crucial role played by Qatar.

Both sides agreed on further strengthening ties, especially in the economic sector.

President Christodoulides welcomed the fact that the Emir of Qatar decided to send a team from the various investment funds to Cyprus in the coming weeks to explore the prospects for investments.

He added that an important Memorandum of Understanding was signed today in the field of education, which paves the way for Cyprus’ universities to be included in the lists of universities for which Qatar gives scholarships to its nationals to study abroad.

There was a lengthy discussion on the role that Cyprus can play through its initiative to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor.

“The Emir of Qatar was very well aware of the proposal of the Republic of Cyprus.

“He told me he discussed it with the French President, he fully supports it, and we agreed that in the coming days, a technical team from Cyprus, our team of experts who are working on the details of our proposal, will be here, precisely to proceed with the implementation of all that is outlined in the proposal,” Christodoulides said.

He added: “Everyone is aware of the special relations between Qatar and Turkey, and any assistance the country can give towards the resumption of talks based on the agreed framework is something we will welcome”.