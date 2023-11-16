UN envoy appointment expected soon

489 views
1 min read

President Nikos Christodoulides said he expects that the UN Secretary-General will appoint an envoy who will explore the ground for the resumption of Cyprus talks in the coming days.

He also called on Turkey to proceed to sincere talks, putting aside maximalist goals.

“We call on Turkey to proceed to sincere talks, putting aside maximalist goals and coming to talks that can lead to a mutually beneficial state of affairs only through resolving the Cyprus issue.”

Speaking at an anti-occupation event Wednesday, the President also said that he expects soon the appointment of a UN envoy after nearly three years.

“From the communication I had with the Secretary General of the UN, I expect that finally, in the next few days, an envoy will be appointed to explore the ground for the resumption of negotiations to resolve the Cyprus issue.

“It will be an important development, and I assure you that our side will do everything possible to make it successful.”

He declared, “We are not afraid of the talks”, adding that “we know very well what we seek through the dialogue.

“It is not our side that is worried or afraid of talks.

“And, yes, such an appointment will allow us to explore the prospects.”

Christodoulides assured that he would do his utmost to create the conditions for dialogue.

“We will take advantage of all the opportunities before us to see our homeland reunited, and we will exhaust every effort in this direction”.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus