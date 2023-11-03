/

COVID19: Cases drop, low turnout for jabs

206 views
1 min read

COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate are down, according to official data from the Healthy Ministry.

At the same time, the turnout for COVID-19 and flu vaccines is “disappointing”, according to scientists.

The latest data, recorded from October 20-26, show 838 reported cases, with the positivity rate decreasing to 3.2%, compared to 3.6% during the week of October 13-19.

In addition, from the beginning of the month until October 26, over 4,400 reported cases were recorded, with the positivity rate decreasing from 5.1% in early October to 3.2% by the end of the month.

According to the latest available data (October 31), people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are 10,972, while 8,195 have been vaccinated against the flu.

Dr Petros Karayiannis, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the Medical School of the University of Nicosia, said most citizens have stopped testing for COVID.

He said that the picture regarding the extent of the spread can be based on these data, and safe conclusions can be drawn from hospitalisations, which currently indicate a downward trend.

Furthermore, he added that no deaths from the disease have been recorded recently, noting that the last death recorded in Cyprus from COVID-19 was during the summer.

The arrival of winter is crucial to provide a clear epidemiological picture because many people gather in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, facilitating the spread of infections.

Karayiannis said: “The virus has not left the community, and during the winter, we will have to deal with COVID-19 and the flu together”.

He said the number of people who have received the COVID-19 and flu vaccines so far was “extremely disappointing”.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus