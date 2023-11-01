Tourism school opens in Paphos

Founding a university and constructing new facilities is the biggest project of a public nature with a stronger imprint on society, President Nikos Christodoulides said, inaugurating TEPAK’s new School of Tourism Management, Hospitality and Entrepreneurship in Paphos.
Christodoulides said the growth of education and health sectors affects all areas of governance horizontally and is linked to society’s intellectual, economic, and social progress.
“The government attaches great importance to expanding and deepening higher education, public and private, as a source of spiritual and physical development and progress.
He said international students coming to Cyprus for their education is significant, adding that introducing subjects taught in English at universities will promote competitiveness.
“Opening the new school in Paphos marks the beginning of a new era for TEPAK and the Paphos district.”
TEPAK rector, Professor Panagiotis Zafiris, said that the new school buildings are among the most modern on the island, and its opening marks the university’s expansion to a new city and their commitment to providing high-quality education and training in tourism, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.
He also said that in collaboration with the Municipality of Larnaca, they are preparing a proposal to set up a School of Marine Sciences, Technology and Sustainable Development.
Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos said besides the growth and progress of the city, the new School will contribute to the economy’s growth as a whole.
The Paphos branch of the Cyprus University of Technology costs around €20 mln and expects to have 1,000 students at capacity.
Higher education generates 7% of Cyprus’ GDP.
📢 Το ΤΕΠΑΚ και ο Δήμος Πάφου διοργανώνουν τελετή εγκαινίων του κτηρίου της Σχολής Διοίκησης Τουρισμού, Φιλοξενίας και Επιχειρηματικότητας του ΤΕΠΑΚ στην Πάφο!
Τα εγκαίνια του Κτηρίου θα τελέσει την Τρίτη, 31 Οκτωβρίου, στις 6 μ.μ., ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. @Christodulides. pic.twitter.com/HGcWIYdOip
— Cyprus University of Technology (@CyUniTech) October 27, 2023