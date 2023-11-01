TikTok downloads surge 770 mln in Jan-Sep

Even six years after its launch, TikTok’s popularity hasn’t faded a bit. On the contrary, the popular video-sharing app is on track to hit a new record, seeing more downloads than in the past two years.

According to data presented by OnlyAccounts.io, TikTok hit nearly 770 mln downloads in the nine months of the year, about 100 mln more than in the same period a year ago.

TikTok climbed to the top of the world after one of the most head-spinning rises in the social media landscape. Over the past six years, the number of people using the popular video-sharing app has swelled five times to more than 1.9 bln, while TikTok became the world’s most valuable social media brand, ahead of Facebook.

Like that wasn’t enough to prove its dominance in the social media space, TikTok downloads might set a new record in 2023.

According to Statista and AppMagic data, the Instagram rival hit close to 770 mln downloads in nine months, or 16% more than in the same period a year ago. Moreover, this shows that three months before the year’s end, TikTok was 88 mln downloads behind the 2022 total, which saw 858 mln downloads.

More impressive

The 2023 figures are even more impressive when compared to 2020, the record year for the video-sharing app.

Statistics show the app hit 802.5 mln downloads in the nine months of 2020, or 32 mln more than in the same period in 2023, and ended the year with close to 985 mln downloads, the highest figure in its history.

With downloads surging this year, TikTok is headed to a new record and prove its title of the fastest-growing platform in the social media landscape.

Besides seeing more downloads than in the past two years, TikTik is also on track to hit a record in-app purchase (IAP) revenue this year.

According to Statista and AppMagic data, TikTok users spent close to $2 bln on the app in the nine months, or 62% more than in the same period a year ago. Statistics show that Q3 2023 saw the highest in-app purchase revenue in its history of more than $680 mln.

These impressive figures came after the video-sharing app already experienced staggering growth in 2021 and 2022. Last year, the app generated over $2.5 bln in IAP revenue, or 50% more than the $1.68 bln reported in 2021.