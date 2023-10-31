Limassol to host 2024 WISTA International Conference

Cyprus will host the WISTA (Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association) International AGM and Conference 2024 in Limassol under the auspices of the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

At the 2023 WISTA International AGM and Conference on 23-25 October 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Cyprus was selected as the location for the 2024 event.

The conference will focus on the crucial interplay of innovation, diversity, and sustainability within the maritime industry, aiming to gather global leaders and innovators for groundbreaking discussions.

“The maritime sector is on the brink of pivotal change.

“With increasing environmental challenges, the demand for inventive technologies and approaches has never been higher.

“This makes diverse insights and expertise essential.

“WISTA Cyprus’ determination to host this event amplifies its dedication to these core values, emphasizing the need for an inclusive maritime environment enriched by varied perspectives,” said a statement.

Natalia Bury Loyal, President of WISTA Cyprus, said the association is honoured to host the 2024 AGM and Conference as it “not only celebrates the integral connection of innovation, diversity, and sustainability in maritime but also highlights Cyprus’ central role as a maritime excellence hub”.

The conference will shed light on the convergence of technological progress, diverse thought leadership, and sustainable initiatives, driving the maritime sector toward a more resilient and prosperous future.

“WISTA Cyprus aims to motivate maritime stakeholders globally to fully embrace innovation and inclusiveness, ensuring a sustainable future for all”.

 

