TUS Airways resumes flights to Israel

TUS Airways has decided it is safe enough to resume flights to Tel Aviv from Tuesday following a thorough review of the ongoing situation in Israel.

The decision comes after the airline suspended its daily scheduled flights on October 13.

A statement said: “TUS Airways has been reviewing security reports communications with our insurer and is in constant contact with all relevant authorities such as the Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation, EASA and the Israeli CAA to gain regular updates on the situation.”

“TUS Airways is now ready and prepared to reinstate flights.”

The Larnaca-based airline said it will continue to review the situation, make changes when necessary, and “always prioritises the safety and security of its passengers and crews”.

The initial schedule will include a return flight between Tel Aviv and Larnaca and a return flight between Tel Aviv and Athens.

The flights will be available to book through the website: www.tusairways.com.

Initially, flights will be available for sale for services on Tuesday and Wednesday, and sales will be reinstated as quickly as possible for flights after these dates.

Normally, the airline has up to three flights daily to Israel.

The airline will continue posting regular updates on the website and social media channels.

 

 

