Nicosia, Kyiv enhance cultural ties

The Cyprus Museum launched an audioguide service in Ukrainian as the seventh language option in its audio guide devices.

A ceremony for the official presentation of the audioguide in the Ukrainian language took place on Tuesday at the Museum, in the presence of the First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, who took part via a live stream.

In their speeches, the First Ladies underlined the close ties between Cyprus and Ukraine, especially during these hard times for the Ukrainian people, and the significance of cultural exchanges.

Karsera Christodoulides stressed that Cyprus constitutes a temporary peaceful shelter for Ukrainian citizens.

“Cyprus stands by Ukraine and will continue to act in solidarity and stand next to its people until the end of this unjustified war.

“We stand by the people of Ukraine.

“We are here as a temporary peaceful shelter for the Ukrainians.

“We support peace and stand by our commitment of ending the war, the suffering of people and violence,” Karsera Christodoulides said.

She said that technology plays a vital role in breaking down language barriers and promoting cultural exchange, and stressed the Cyprus Museum’s pivotal role in preserving and presenting archaeological treasures.

“By providing an audioguide in a seventh language, namely Ukrainian, we open the doors to a vibrant cultural exchange with our Ukrainian-speaking visitors, bridging the gap between our shared past and the present.”

Speaking through an interpreter, Olena Zelenska said she was happy to talk to friends as there was so much darkness around.

“This darkness is not only upon Ukraine, but we can see and hear the news from the Middle East every day.

“No civilised country is immune to terrorism and barbarism…in times like these, we get hope and light from people like you”.

She said the Russian shellings have destroyed dozens of museums in Ukraine and that language is their way to preserve their self-identity, which is under threat, so “the opportunity to speak Ukrainian in Cyprus is truly priceless.”

“And your heritage proves that it has survived all the barbaric invasions. And I also believe that would be the same with Ukraine”.

The Cyprus Museum Audioguides were prepared in six languages: Greek, English, French, Italian, German and Russian. The use of the audioguides is free of charge.