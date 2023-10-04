Limassol bids for 2030 European Capital of Culture

The people of Limassol are being asked to redefine the city and its culture for the next ten years to secure the title of European Capital of Culture for 2030.

At a press conference, the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides, expressed his conviction that Limassol, as a city of culture, “has all the guarantees to win this coveted title”.

The City Council established a non-profit limited liability company called “European Capital of Culture Organisation – Limassol 2030”, considering the issue reflects the entire district.

The company aims to prepare the proposal and to plan, implement and manage the project, while the board has already been established and consists of “renowned Limassol personalities.”

The Chair of the Limassol 2030 Board, Andreas Pittas, said he decided to join because “culture is a powerful tool to see and rethink our city, not with nostalgia, but looking to the future, to redefine how we want our city to be today and in 10 or 20 years”.

“By 2030, we want to listen to global problems and challenges, to discuss sustainability, ecological crisis, inclusiveness and accessibility, through the lens of culture, transcending time constraints.”

He said claiming the title does not mean events that will fade away after 2030 but a long-term plan of serious investment in culture, infrastructure, people and mindsets.

Moreover, the artistic director, Eleana Alexandrou, said that for the Limassol 2030 team, this period is an essential opportunity to activate the city’s huge human potential, with some of the prevailing issues concerning the city’s rapid development and its impact.

“The need for more trees and less noise pollution, cultural structures strengthening institutions or creating new programs, the need for a more accessible, inclusive city that activates curiosity, respect, connection, creativity and that cares for its residents.”

“Open Office” was launched, where visits will be accepted without an appointment every Monday from 16:00-18:00 at the Municipal Social Services Centre.

Among the various activities planned, a special highlight will be a moderated debate on 18 November, where 100 citizens will sit at ten tables and analyse ten critical issues of today’s Limassol, focusing on culture and the Limassol of the next decade.

According to Alexandrou, there are also plans to pilot a new institution in early 2024 that will attempt to involve teenagers, the future adults of 2030.