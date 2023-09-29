/

Quake rattles Limassol

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday shook Limassol, but there was no structural damage or injuries, reported the Cyprus Seismological Centre.

The mild earthquake was felt in Limassol on Friday at 02:42, the geological survey department said in an announcement, confirming earlier reports by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to the local seismological authority, the quake’s epicentre was in the southwestern coastal zone of the city of Limassol at a land depth of 34 km.

It was felt in Limassol but not further afield.

The seismological centre said it was following activity: http://www.gsd-seismology.org.cy/en/origins/86118/event.

The last major earthquake that shook Cyprus was in January 2022, measuring 6.1 magnitude, one of the strongest quakes ever recorded.

It was the biggest earthquake to rattle the island since a 6.5 on the Richter scale quake struck Paphos in October 1996, when two people died – the strongest in the previous 100 years.

Cypriot authorities have repeatedly urged people to remain calm but vigilant, as the island is in a seismic zone where earthquakes are possible at any time.

Cyprus is situated in a secondary earthquake-prone zone.

