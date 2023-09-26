/

Cyprus ranks 106 for gender equality

406 views
1 min read

Cyprus ranks 22 among the EU-27 for gender equality with a poor ranking of 106 among 146 countries globally, Commissioner for Gender Equality Josie Christodoulou said.

She addressed Tuesday’s public consultation event at the Presidential Palace on the new National Strategy for Gender Equality 2024–2026.

“It’s not a coincidence that the Secretary-General of the United Nations is talking about a setback in gender equality.

“According to the European Institute for Gender Equality (2020), at the current rate, it will take more than 60 years for gender equality in the European Union, while globally, it will take 300 years.

“However, let’s not be deceived, as gender equality is influenced by external factors such as global crises and demographic movements,” said Christodoulou.

She said the aim is to integrate gender dimension in all ministries and deputy ministries, to cultivate the culture of gender equality and to turn words into actions.

“The Strategy will serve as the main policy document for equality between males and females and the guideline for all the actors involved and all state policies.”

She explained that actions are planned and implemented to consolidate the culture of gender equality and demolish anachronistic stereotypes and prejudices.

“Women’s representation stands at 46.1% in the first appointments of the government, while in the Cabinet (Ministers/Deputy Ministers), the percentage has reached 41.17% for the first time.”

General Directorate of Development at the Finance Ministry, Sokratis Melis, said he expects that by the end of the year, the new National Strategy for Gender Equality 2024-2026 will be completed and submitted to the European Commission.

“However, we can accelerate the promotion of gender equality and the establishment of a culture of gender equality through holistic, horizontal actions that, I emphasize, are practical and aimed at making a real improvement in the lives of our citizens and society,” said Christodoulou.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus