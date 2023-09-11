Limassol forest fire under control

581 views
1 min read

Authorities said the wildfire that raged in Akrounta, Limassol, over the weekend was completely under control Monday after two days of firefighting.

Light rain in the area on Sunday afternoon helped, assisting the work of the firefighting units that have been trying to contain the blaze, raging since Saturday, threatening the forest of Limassol.

Aerial assets, including five aircraft and three helicopters, were used to douse the fire that burned approximately 6.5 square kilometres of pine trees.

Cyprus decided not to request assistance from rescEU; therefore, the arrival of two Canadair firefighting planes from Italy was not deemed necessary.

Akrounta community council leader Ionas Iona said the fire began next to the road leading to the village and expanded as the villagers could not contain it.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded positively to a request from President Nikos Christodoulides to send aircraft to battle the fires if deemed necessary.

The Forestry Department said 80 personnel were on the ground with 14 firefighting vehicles, four tankers and three diggers.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown, but there is a suspicion that human activity may be to blame.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus