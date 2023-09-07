/

Pilot scheme for German taught in schools

291 views
1 min read

The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Education Ministry to implement a pilot program for teaching the German language in state secondary schools in Nicosia and Limassol.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said that, following an evaluation of the program’s implementation and its success in promoting multilingualism, one of the ministry’s objectives, the ministry would consider expanding the initiative to other schools in the next academic year.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the selected institutions for the German language learning program are the Archbishop Makarios III Gymnasium (Platy) and Archbishop Makarios III Lyceum (Dasoupolis) in Nicosia, and the Gymnasium and Lyceum of Linopetra in Limassol.

The Ministry of Education clarified that the program will be available for students in the first year of Gymnasium and Lyceum, respectively.

Classes will be conducted after the morning curriculum, from 13:35 to 14:20, without affecting the schools’ existing schedules.

Through this program, students will have the opportunity to learn the German language at a high level under the supervision and guidance of the Goethe Institute.

Additionally, the Goethe Institute will provide teacher training in teaching methodology and certification of German language proficiency for educators.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus